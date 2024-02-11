Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $40.79 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.79 million and $517,967.20 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,274,834 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

