Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.99 on Friday, reaching $953.42. 613,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,521. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $900.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.51. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

