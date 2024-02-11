SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.110-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.5 million-$619.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.11-3.13 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 14.8 %

SPSC stock traded up $27.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. The company had a trading volume of 674,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $960,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

