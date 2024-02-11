Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,999 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,359,000 after buying an additional 3,377,827 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

