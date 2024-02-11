AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup Trading Up 5.2 %

ATR traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 650,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,946. AptarGroup has a one year low of $107.89 and a one year high of $139.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 599.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 77,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $7,945,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

