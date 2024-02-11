Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,944,000.

IWM traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,107,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,476,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

