Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.21. 1,471,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,401. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

