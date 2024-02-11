Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes $141,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,558,841,000 after buying an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $468.11. 18,413,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,937,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.59 and a 200-day moving average of $331.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.