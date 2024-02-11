Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $150.22. 21,877,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

