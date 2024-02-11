Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lifted by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,053 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 5.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of Medtronic worth $101,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

MDT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,211. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

