American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) versus American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Critical Survey

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Strategic Investment and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Tower 0 1 11 0 2.92

Profitability

American Strategic Investment presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $221.54, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

This table compares American Strategic Investment and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40% American Tower 6.46% 5.97% 1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.26 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.36 American Tower $10.71 billion 8.46 $1.77 billion $1.53 127.09

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats American Strategic Investment on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

