eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.2 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.070 EPS.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of eGain stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,731. eGain has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in eGain by 388.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

See Also

