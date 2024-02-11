Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.91. 6,604,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

