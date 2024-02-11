Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $8,916,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $740.16. 2,833,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $745.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

