Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.36 and a 200 day moving average of $517.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

