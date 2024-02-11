Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,323,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,983,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.