Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 622 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 3,145,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,503. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

