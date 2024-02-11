Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 378 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.42. 1,351,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.39.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

