Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $174.08. 3,502,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $313.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

