Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 31.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,016,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $249.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

