Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.89. 1,863,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,101. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

