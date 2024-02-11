Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0879 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Ardor has a total market cap of $87.83 million and $2.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

