FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,712,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

