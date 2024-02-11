Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.8 million. Impinj also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,080. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on PI. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.43.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,826,951.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,118,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,880,711.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,826,951.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,118,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,880,711.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Impinj by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

