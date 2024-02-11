PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.1 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROS Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PROS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. 1,401,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,548. PROS has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRO

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,839,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PROS by 32.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.