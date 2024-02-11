Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases 27 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $8.68 on Friday, hitting $1,283.44. 2,629,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $964.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $600.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

