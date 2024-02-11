Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $371.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

