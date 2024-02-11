Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $4,621,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Broadcom by 6.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,283.44. 2,629,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,010. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,295.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $964.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $600.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

