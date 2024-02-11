RS Crum Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,109. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

