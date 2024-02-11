RS Crum Inc. Has $746,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $178.45. The company had a trading volume of 487,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,204. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

