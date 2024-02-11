Deutsche Bank AG Sells 702,606 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 702,606 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.53% of Adobe worth $1,226,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $627.21. 2,091,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.28 and a 200 day moving average of $567.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.