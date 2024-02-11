Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,502,419 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,502,419 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Meta Platforms worth $1,498,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total value of $9,244,370.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total transaction of $9,244,370.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 890,289 shares of company stock worth $317,907,575. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,413,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,937,472. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

