Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,811,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,890,398 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,155,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 6,800,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

