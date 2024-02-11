Deutsche Bank AG Sells 131,874 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131,874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $698,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.67. 1,482,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.20.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.