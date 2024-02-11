Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Increased by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 5.8% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

