Investment House LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.40. 3,919,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

