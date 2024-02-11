Saratoga Research & Investment Management Makes New $407,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,134. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

