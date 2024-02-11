Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 62,580 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

