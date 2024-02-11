Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 56,954 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,954 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 219.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $522.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.91 and a 200 day moving average of $437.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

