Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $723.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,401. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $728.17. The stock has a market cap of $320.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day moving average is $599.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

