Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.68. 3,288,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

