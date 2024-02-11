Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.0992 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $99.16 million and $1.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002423 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018526 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005156 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.