Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,176. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

