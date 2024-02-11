USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.36 million and approximately $306,745.97 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,301.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.00575610 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00166260 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018015 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020935 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.