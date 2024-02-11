Status Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $151.29 million and $3.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015582 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.52 or 0.99988337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00185663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0391232 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,971,529.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

