Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.93 or 0.00053679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $168.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,301.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.00575610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00149736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00252736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00166260 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,501,054 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

