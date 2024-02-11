Verge (XVG) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. Verge has a total market cap of $55.23 million and $2.03 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,301.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.00575610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00149736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00252736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00166260 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.