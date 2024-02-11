Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apartment Income REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,246. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

