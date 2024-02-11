AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.18 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Up 5.2 %

AptarGroup stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 650,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,946. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.03. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $107.89 and a 52 week high of $139.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

