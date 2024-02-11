Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 367 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

